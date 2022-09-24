Lady Antler sub-varsity teams sweep Seguin

Both of Tivy’s subvarsity volleyball teams posted sweeps over their Seguin counterparts Friday, doing son in straight sets.
Junior varsity
The Lady Antler junior varsity team won 25-14, 25-12.
Adelyn Kincaid and Leighton Hale led kills with seven each. Kincaid also served four aces.
Aanna Canty was high with 11 digs.
Livy Bernhard topped assists at 14.
Myah Rivera had a block.
The win was the 10th against seven losses overall, and marked the JV’s second district success. They fell to Smithson Valley in three sets on the road prior to being back home against the Matadors.
Freshmen
The Tivy freshman team also beat Seguin in two sets, 25-18, 25-13.
“This was one of the most well-rounded team effort games we have played all year. Every player had a positive impact on the court. Ava Lea O'Donnell had some great kills and really seems to be turning the corning in building confidence on the net,” said freshmen coach Amanda Nicholson.
The win came after the freshman lost in two sets at Smithson Valley in an away match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.