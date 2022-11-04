Tivy caps freshmen season with 24-12 win over Lockhart

Tivy’s defense recorded five takeaways Thursday, and the Antlers capitalized on the momentum to post a 24-12 win over visiting Lockhart in both teams’ District 13-5A Division II and 2022 freshman finale at Antler Stadium.
Tivy’s President Calamaco, Tomas Arreola, Rylan Robinett and Nathaniel Kindrick all picked off Lockhart passes, and Israel Chavez fell on a Lion fumble to fuel the Antlers’ victory.
Tivy took a 7-0 first-half lead on Colin Rose’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Calamaco and a Jake Zirkel PAT kick, but the Antlers saw two other promising drives ended by turnovers.
Calamaco turned back Lockhart’s final possession of the second quarter with an interception in the red zone, setting the stage for the Antlers’ big second-half start. Arreola’s 16-yard pick-6 on the first play of the third quarter and another Zirkel kick put Tivy ahead 14-0.
Robinett stepped in front of a Lockhart pass on the Lions’ next possession, and the Antlers converted the miscue into a 21-0 lead on Rose’s 4-yard touchdown run and Zirkel’s PAT kick with 4:21 left in the quarter.
Chavez’s fumble recovery with 4:15 left in the third quarter set up Tivy’s final score, a 32-yard field goal from Zirkel that made it a 24-0 game.
Lockhart posted a pair of late fourth quarter scores, but couldn’t pull any closer.
