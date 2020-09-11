Spikes dominate Boerne South in opening games

Season opening football games were a smashing success for Peterson Middle School which went 3-0-1 against Boerne South in action on Tuesday.
Playing at home, the Spikes 8A team won 28-8.
Peterson led 8-0 at half after Domynik Vasquez’s 55-yard touchdown run and Mikey Nelson’s extra point kick.
After South’s defense made a tackle for a safety and trailed 8-2 in the third quarter, Peterson went up 16-2 when Cade Jones completed a pass to Carson Jones for 20 yards and a touchdown.Nelson’s PAT was on the mark.
In the fourth quarter Myles Jordan threw a pass 56 yards that wound up Vasquez carrying the ball into end zone. The point after kick failed, but the Spikes’ lead rose to 22-2. Aidin Irvin ran 32 yards into the end zone for the team’s final six points, and the PAT failed.
Irvin was one of several Spikes who made tackles for lost yardage, including Landon Likin, Cade Jones, Nelson, and Robert Johnson.
Quarterbacks sacks were registered by Vasquez, Jaykwon Benson, Luis Rivera
Connor Cofee had an interception.
Defending the pass were Connor Cofee with an interception and Keaton Herman with a break-up while Benson recovered two fumbles.
Back on offense, Cade Jones stood out with runs of 30 and 20 yards, respectively.
Spikes 8B
The Spikes 8B team were never threatened, scoring in each quarter and then preserving the shutout with a goal line stand in the fourth to win 29-0
First quarter scoring was led by Jesse Montrose with a three-yard run and a one-point conversion run from Aiden Landrum.
Joyshane Aguilar scored from one yard out, Montrose rolled into the end zone from the two yardline and Landrum’s extra point success upped the score to 21-0 at halftime.
In the third quarter Montrose raced 23 yards for a TD run and Landrum’s PAT made the score 29-0.
Also producing offensive fireworks was Montrose with runs that covered 20, 30 and 14 yards; DJ Rodarte returning a punt for 40 and running for another 40 after taking a handoff;
William Richards gained 12 yards; and Joyshane Aguilar recorded off for 15 rushing yards.
Defensive gems were turned in from Colter Passione with a pair of blocked punts; tackles for losses by Mason Gore, Jaxon Rotge, Rodarte, Jesse Montrose and Iric Foster.
Foster also broke up a pass, while Jesse and James Montrose had a half sack each.
The Spikes will play Boerne North in Boerne for their next game.
Spikes 7A
Another blanking was put on South when Peterson won the 7A game 52-0 in an away contest.
Offensive standouts were several, including T.K. Davis scoring on runs of 40 and six yards and catching a three yards TD pass from Colin Rose.
George Eastland had scoring runs of five and 55 yards. Rose added his own touchdown run of 35 yards. Anthony Falcon had a three-yard scoring plunge, and Jake Zirkel made five extra point kicks for a total of 10 points.
The offensive line led by Lawrence Sanchez, Grant Evans, Luey Carrillo, Josiah Aguirre, Colin Scherer, and Haden Rodriguez were singled out by coach Shane Howerton.
Defensively, Colin Scherer and Josiah Aguirre had a blocked punt each, and Scherer made three tackles for losses. Davis Caraway , Tomas Arreola, and Anthony Falcon also had tackles for lost yardage.
The Spikes will play Boerne North next Tuesday at Antler Stadium starting at 7 P.M.
Spikes 7B
In the 7B game, Peterson led 12-6 until South competed a touchdown pass with only 1:00 remaining in the game, but the young Spikes stopped the conversion attempt to preserve a 12-12 tie
After a scoreless first quarter, Peterson runningback Tait Sonnenberg scored on a five-yard run. The extra point was no good.
South tied things in the third, and in the fourth quarter Dillon Poer helped put Peterson back on top when he completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Micah Zastro. The extra point kick was no good.
Mario Mendez had a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. Braedon Thibodeaux also had a tackle for loss.
Quarterback Hilton Bock executed the offense and had runs of 12, 6, 8, and 7 yards. Runningbacks Chad Rasberry, Tyler Langbein and Sonnenberg and several long runs each.
