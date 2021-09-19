OLH runners compete in Ingram

INGRAM – Cross country runners from Our Lady of the Hills continued showing improvement based on latest efforts turned in at the Warrior Invitational held Saturday on the campus of Ingram Tom Moore High School.
Maya Mein completed two miles in 21:18 and finished 26th in the JV girls’ division.
Mein’s time a personal best by 27 seconds.
Francis Arredondo came in 41st in the junior varsity boys’ race, timed at 24:15 in the 5K boys compete at. His previous best was 24:22 one week earlier.
“Courses differ in degree of difficulty and Ingrams course is by far the most challenging our racers have faced this season. The proof of their work ethic is showing up positively each time they compete,” said head coach Billy Nabours.
Llano is the site of OLH’s next runs on Thursday, followed up at Poth on Saturday.
