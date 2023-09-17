Tivy XC racers run at Hays, prepare for River Run

BUDA – Tivy cross country runners raced at the Hays CISD Invitational on Saturday with varying degrees of evaluation still ongoing as each side of the program prepares for KISD’s own River Run.
The Lady Antlers competed only at the junior varsity level in the Hays meet, but with 162 entries the division proved a good test for Tivy’s non-senior athletes.
Dana Cisneros came in first, followed by Talia Zagarela, and Mia Agudelo in 3rd and 9th. The trio’s respective 5K times were 21:03, 21:58, and 22:31.
Heling with top five scoring were Hailey Harmon (13th, 22:45), and Emma Clayton (32nd, 23:51). Tivy’s 58 points were third as a team behind New Braunfels Canyon (40) and Dripping Springs (46).
Lorelei Neely, Lily Chaven, Hailey Van Nostrand, Savannah Durr, and Addison Romack made up the remaining entries for Tivy, and their place ranged, in order, 38-48-69-89-104.
Tivy did run four varsity boys that were among 112 racers, and Maddux Scogin was the best Antler at 50th when he finished 5K inn a rime of 18:44.
Jesus Guzman (20:13), Christian Alvarado (20:36), and Jesus Rodelo (21:06) placed in the 83-91-99 spots.
Tivy will host its River Run at Flat Rock Park starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. There are middle school and high school divisions. Fan parking will be at the Kerr County Youth Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.