SAN ANTONIO – The Lady Antler sub-varsity teams both defeated San Antonio Wagner Friday night at Thunderbird Gym.
Junior Varsity
The junior varsity Lady Antlers held off San Antonio Wagner 40-35 when they played prior to the varsity tipoff.
My Tran Dang came away with 13 points for Tivy.
Additional scoring was by Addie Kincaid and Syrie Nicolas both with eight, Jacie Wright getting seven, and Leila Rodriguez and Victoria Way each with two.
Freshmen
Tivy lost the freshmen tilt 39-36.
Abigayle Maloney’s nine points were Tivy’s best.
Madison Garces and Abigail Watkins popped in eight points apiece for Tivy. Mikayla Garces had six, and Yasmine Lara ended with five.
