Antlers go 2-1 in Victoria tourney; Hendricks, Frausto named to All-Tournament Team

VICTORIA – Tivy wound up Victoria Boys Basketball Tournament action on a high and exciting note Wednesday when the Antlers edged out Victoria East 60-59.
In leaving the tourney with a 2-1 record, Tivy also has already equaled last season’s mark of 11 wins and now has 12 straight games against District 26-5A opponents.
The Antlers were behind 31-22 at halftime against Victoria East, but torched the Titans 21-7 in the third quarter to take a five-point lead into the fourth.
Jaden Frausto scored 20 points in Tivy’s come-from-behind effort and averaged 17.3 PPG ,which earned him all-tournament status. He sank eight three-pointers in the tourney.
Robert Jackson nailed 14 points. Quentin Vega finished with 11. Six each were from Mason Carlile and Seth Hendricks. Mekhi Frazier added two and Luke Johnston pitched in a free throw.
Hendricks averaged 4.0 PPG and badgered opposing ball handlers so tenaciously that he was also an all-tourney player.
In Tuesday action, the Antlers defeated Austin High and lost to Victoria West in two games of the Victoria Boys Basketball Tournament.
Tivy held off Austin 53-46 in a game where the Antlers trailed at half, 31-26.
Tivy contained Austin to just four points in the third quarter to lead by eight when the fourth period began.
Vega notched 17 points in the game and was complimented by 11 from Frausto. Carlile and Jackson each posted six points. Frazier pitched in five points. Jake Layton and Hudson Freedle made three apiece and Hendricks ended with two.
Victoria West handed the Antlers a 62-45 defeat in a game that was tied 30-30 at halftime. Tivy fell victim to a cold streak and scored only four points in the third quarter, even while limiting Victoria West to 12.
Frausto had 21 points as Tivy’s top scorer. Vega added six. Jackson pitched in five. Hendricks, Luke Johnston and Cade Braaten all went for four each, while Layton finished with one point.
ANTLERS v VICTORIA EAST – DEC 29
TIVY 9 13 21 17 (60)
EAST 14 17 7 21 (59)
TIVY Jaden Frausto 4-3-3-20, Robert Jackson 4-0-6-14, Quentin Vega 3-1-2-11, Mason Carlile 0-2-0-6, Seth Hendricks 2-0-2-6, Mekhi Frazier 1-0-0-2, Luke Johnston 0-0-1-1,
EAST Ortega 6-0-2-14, Pena 4-1-1-12, Franklin 3-2-0-12, Williams 2-1-0-7, Prater 3-0-0-6, Parker 2-0-0-4, Clack 1-0-0-2, Vasquez 0-0-1-1, Oliver 0-0-1-1,
Halftime: East 31, Tivy 22
3 Pointers: TIVY Frausto (3), Carlile (2), Vega (1); EAST Franklin (2), Pena (1), Williams (1)
FT’s: TIVY 21-14 (66.6-percent), EAST 7-5 (71.4.-percent)
ANTLERS v AUSTIN HIGH – DEC 28
TIVY 14 12 17 10 (53)
AUSTIN 16 15 4 11 (46)
TIVY Quentin Vega 7-0-3-17, Jaden Frausto 3-0-5-11, Mason Carlile 0-2-0-6, Robert Jackson 2-0-2-6, Mekhi Frazier 1-1-0-5, Jake Layton 1-0-1-3, Hudson Freedle 0-1-0-3, Seth Hendricks 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Austin 31, Tiv y 26
3 Pointers: TIVY Carlile (2), Freedle (1), Frazier (1)
FT’s: TIVY 21-11 (52.3-percent), AUSTIN 11-8 (72.-percent)
ANTLERS v VICTORIA WEST – DEC 28
TIVY 10 20 4 11 (45)
VICTORIA 16 14 12 20 (62)
TIVY Jaden Frausto 2-5-2-21, Quentin Vega 0-2-0-6, Robert Jackson 2-0-1-5, Seth Hendricks 2-0-0-4, Luke Johnston 2-0-0-4, Cade Braaten 1-0-2-4, Jake Layton 0-0-1-1
VICTORIA Jaydn Smith 6-2-1-19, D’Andre Fillmore 6-0-4-16, Dion Green 5-0-0-10, Zoe Morgan 1-2-2-10, Donrian Lacey 1-0-3-5, Luke Parker 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Tivy 30, Victoria 30
3 Pointers: TIVY Frausto (5), Vega (2); VICTORIA Smith (2), Morgan (2)
FT’s: TIVY 9-6 (66.6-percent), VICTORIA 16-10 (62.5.-percent)
