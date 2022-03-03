Lady Pirate powerlifters advance to state competition

EDINBURG – Center Point Lady Pirates powerlifters returned from their regional meet with five girls qualifying for state after competition that resulted in Center Point being the top Class 2A team, fifth overall squad among 60 teams represented, and there were over 400 lifters participating.
State qualifiers and total pounds lifted between squat, bench and deadlift are Chloe Willams (725 lbs), Allyssa Marlowe (840 lbs), Mady Steele (840 lbs), Teresa Valdez (920 lbs), and Chasity Holt (1015 lbs).
“For our girls that qualified, this will be their third and fourth year to do so,” said head coach Mario Laque.
The Girls State Powerlifting meet will be held at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi on Wednesday, March 16.
Other regional qualifiers were Natalie Whitworth, Estasia Wilson, Lexi Parsons, Sadie Duran, Bayleigh Arredondo, Lily Espinosa, Clarissa Olvera, Monzerat Cineceros, and Jasmine Carlos.
“This was one of the most intense meets to be involved in. The girls created memories, cemented lifelong friendships, reached personal goals, and shed tears of joy and sadness. This sport parallels life, because it can be so unfair and it will break your heart,” said Laque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.