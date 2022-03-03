Lady Pirate powerlifters advance to state competition

Lady Pirate powerlifters are, from left, (front row) Lily Espinosa, Lillie Rhodes (mgr), Monzerat Cineceros, Chloe Williams, Allyssa Marlowe and Bayleigh Arredondo. Back row: Jasmine Carlos, Sadie Duran, Mady Steele, Natalie Whitworth, Coach Mario Laque, Chasity Holt, Teresa Valadez and Clarissa Olivera, Lexis Parsons. Not pictured Estasia Wilson