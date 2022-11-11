Tough times at hole number 14 proved difficult for Tivy to overcome enroute to a fourth-place team finish at its own Antler Golf Invitational held Monday at Riverhill Country Club.
“Number 14 ate our lunch. If we all just bogey (one stroke over) that hole we are in second place. We had bad luck on that hole, and not enough birdies (one stroke under) to make up for it,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
Despite their challenges at 14, the Antlers managed fourth place as a team and put two golfers in the top 10.
Those positions marked the second time this Fall season that Tivy has been a top five team, and had at least two players attain top 10 status. Tivy’s own one-round tournament was the team’s third outing.
Tivy shot 337 as a team, using the four best scores, and was 11 strokes behind first place Fredericksburg (328). SA O’Connor (331) and SA Central Catholic (332) were also ahead of the Antlers.
Trailing Tivy were Boerne High (342), San Antonio Brennan (350), San Antonio Brandeis (353), Canyon Lake (359), New Braunfels (383), SA Harlan (429), and Medina Valley (442).
Philip Apffel carded 79 to finish seventh out of 79 players, and Lake Audrain was ninth with an 80. Audrain also is a receiver for Tivy’s football Antlers.
The rest of Tivy’s hometown tourney roster with finish and score were: Daniel Sieker (23rd, 87), Austin Wilson (33rd, 91), Hal Morriss (36th, 92), Everett Hale (46th, 95), and Carson Bushong (54th, 103).
