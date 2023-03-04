Lady Pirates down Sonora, San Saba to begin loop play

Center Point got off to a roaring hot start in District 28-2A softball games when the Lady Pirates beat Sonora and San Saba for what were the team’s third straight wins overall.
More importantly, the victories meant Center Point went to 2-0 against the league, and the Lady Pirates will seek more home success when they host Mason on Friday.
Against visiting Sonora Friday, March 3 Center Point won 11-1 behind the pitching and hitting of seniors Kaylee Blackledge and Samantha Castaneda.
Blackledge struckout 18 Broncos, and Castaneda rang up four hits that included a double.
Maria Diaz and Hannah Batcheller contributed two hits apiece to Center Point’s 11-hit attack. Diaz had three RBI, and Blackledge scored three runs.
Remaining baserunners via hits were Grace Geurin, Jasmine Pena, and Lily Espinosa. Destiny Johnson reached on a walk, and also scored. Center Point stole six bases, two by Blackledge.
The Lady Pirates began district on the road in San Saba Tuesday, Feb. 28 where they buried the Armadillos 13-0 when Blackledge threw her third no-hitter of the year.
Blackledge’s 14 strikeouts consisted of 70 total pitches, 55 of which were K’s. When she batted, Blackledge knocked in two RBI with a double.
At the plate, Johnson held a hot bat with three of Center Point’s 11 hits, and she scored four runs. Briana Camacho scored three times.
More aggressive base running resulted in half a dozen steals, led with two each from Batcheller and Camacho.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v SONORA
Friday, March 3
R H E
CENTER POINT – 4 1 0 4 1 1 x -- 11 12 2
SONORA -- 0 1 0 0 0 0 x -- 1 1 3
DBL: Samantha Castaneda
TRIPLE: Maria Diaz
SB: Blackledge (2), Grace Geurin, Destiny Johnson, Hannah Batcheller, Diaz
WP: Blackledge (6 innings, 1 hit, 18 K’s, 2 walks)
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v SAN SABA
Tuesday, Feb. 28
R H E
CENTER POINT – 1 2 4 1 1 4 x -- 13 11 1
SAN SABA -- 0 0 0 0 0 0 x -- 0 0 4
DBL: Blackledge
SB: , Batcheller (2), Geurin, Johnson, Briana Camacho
WP: Blackledge (6 innings, 0 hits, 14 K’s)
