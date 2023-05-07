Spikes, Lady Spikes close out soccer season

Soccer teams from Hal Peterson Middle School closed out their seasons Thursday with matches against Boerne South, going 0-2-2 when combining the Lady Spikes and Spikes efforts.
The Lady Spikes hosted South and tied 1-1 in the eighth grade contest while the seventh grade lost 2-1.
Abigail Smithson scored for the eighth grade with an assist from Emerson Fields.
Riley Harmes made a penalty kick that accounted for the goal in the seventh grade game.
“Both teams played great, and gave everything they had. Everyone got to play, and that is important. Team support was great with everyone cheering their teammates on,” said coach Marty Garcia.
Spikes
At Boerne South, the Spikes lost the eighth grade game 4-2, and tied 2-2 in the seventh grade match.
Aiden Zavala made both goals for the eighth grade.
Edward Eastland and Ryder Thibodeaux kicked in goals for the seventh Spikes.
“The boys played hard throughout the game, and although the season didn't go as planned, they gained valuable experience. I look forward to seeing what the incoming ninth graders can do on the pitch next year,” said coach Andrew Lozano.
