Antlers close out season with 5-2 win over SAVM

The Tivy Antlers closed out their 2023 soccer season in positive fashion Monday, March 13, defeating San Antonio Veterans Memorial 5-2 before hometown fans.
Tivy led 4-0 at halftime enroute to sweeping the Patriots for the year by a combined goal difference of 9-2.
Bhodey Miller, one of only four seniors on this year’s squad, netted a hat trick of three goals. Fellow senior teammate Kavon Casillas scored once, and Tomas Rodelo had the other.
Miller, Casillas, Ian Jacome, and senior Sebastian Samardak assisted. Goalie Cris Tienda manned the net for seven saves.
Tivy finished with a winning record for District 26-5A games, going 7-6-1, and was 11-10-3 overall. The Antlers missed postseason by one spot behind Boerne Champion, Smithson Valley, Comal Pieper, and New Braunfels Canyon that positioned themselves first through fourth place, respectively.
Against those programs Tivy went just 1-6-1, with the single victory coming over Smithson Valley 2-1. The Antlers lost one goal heartbreakers to each playoff qualifier.
“We did not get the wins we wanted, but the way our players presented themselves is fantastic,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker.
“I am real pleased at how we ended the year. We came out against Veterans with guns blazing, and our four seniors got to start. I’m glad they got minutes together on the field,” Zunker said.
Miller, Casillas and Samardak, along with Will Robinson concluded their Tivy soccer careers in the game.
“Will was limited with a hamstring injury most of district, but ended with 26 goals which is one of the top figures in district. Will is fun to watch. Kavon is a large part of our character that I believe this team exemplifies. Sebastian played right-back for us against Veterans, and did well. Bhodey showed his effort and ability on a regular basis, always going full speed with a desire to get the ball back,” said Zunker.
“Our mindset and physicality took us far, considering we have only four kids that play club soccer. Wins are important, but so is developing these young men for future success in other ways,” Zunker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.