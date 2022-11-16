Antlers finish fourth, Appfel fifth at Pieper Invitational

BLANCO – A positive conclusion to its Fall golf season was posted by the Tivy Antlers who finished fourth out of 18 teams at the Comal Pieper Invitational held Tuesday at Vaaler Creek Golf Club.
Tivy’s one-day round was 353 to trail two District 26-5A rivals, Boerne Champion Navy (331) Pieper No. 1 (346), and also SA Brennan (349). The finish was TIvy’s second consecutive fourth spot this Fall.
The rest of the field behind the Antlers was Canyon Lake, Champion White, SA Brandeis, San Antonio O’Connor, Comal Davenport, San Antonio Taft, Medina Valley, Schertz Clemens, New Braunfels, San Antonio Harlan, Cibolo Steele, SSan Antonio Veterans Memorial, Seguin, and Pieper No. 2. SAVM and Seguin are two more District 26-5A programs.
Among individual performances, Tivy senior Philip Appfel managed to tie for fifth place out of 90 golfers. Appfel’s 80 was just one stroke behind Zach Franz of Champion’s Navy team.
“Philip had lots and lots of pars,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
Daniel Sieker shot 89 and tied for 26th, Lake Audrain and teammate Hunter Morriss tied at 29th with scores of 92, and Austin Wilson came in tied for 36th with his tally of 94.
Tivy will play Vaaler Creek three times in the Spring, starting with the Panther Preview on Tuesday Feb. 21.
