Lady Antlers blank Fredericksburg 6-0

The Lady Antlers soccer team made the most of eight shots by scoring half a dozen goals against Fredericksburg, blanking the Billies 6-0 Tuesday, Jan. 17 on Tivy's home turf.
Tivy's latest win ran its season record to 4-1-1.
Ashley Cale ripped four scores past Fredericksburg, one coming on a clean shot, while being aided with assists on the others. Tivy recorded four dishes in the non-district match.
Stella Hendricks and Rowyn Bowlby scored goals, Hendricks assisted twice, and Bowlby once. Lauren Rodgers put down the remaining assist. Hendrick's all-around game showed with a steal, two shots taken and two saves made when she stepped in at keeper for the final 12 minutes.
"This was a good, complete game for us. We stayed patient and weathered the storm. Fredericksburg is a physical team that tried to set the tone by coming at us full speed. After the first eight minutes we found our rhythm," said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia. "We worked on some combination passing since our last game, and it was nice to see something we did in practice work in the game. Carolyn Bond and Rowyn helped create things as our center midfielders."
Bond, Melina Campos, Isa Barker, and Taylor McCrory also took shots at goal, and McCrory began the game at goal where she managed a couple of saves.
"The girls are working so hard, and we continue to appreciate the fans who are coming out to support us," said Garcia.
