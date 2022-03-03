Lady Pirates edge Leakey

The Lady Pirates constructed an 8-0 lead for enough of a foundation that supported Center Point to a 9-8 non-district softball win over Leakey on Tuesday at Center Point's softball complex.
Kaylee Blackledge singled and scored the winning run courtesy of a Leakey error in the bottom of the sixth.
The Eagles took advantage of five Lady Pirate mistakes to score four runs in the fourth inning, added three runs in the fifth and one in the top half of the sixth that knotted the score 8-8 before Blackledge's heroics.
Blackledge also earned a save with 1 2/3 innings of relief ,where she struckout four batters on 20 pitches.
Samantha Castaneda was the winning pitcher after lasting 5 1/3 with six strikeouts sprinkled among five hits. At the plate Castaneda held a hot bat that registered three hits for five RBIs. Castaneda's homerun and two doubles were complimented by a homer by Toree Beckerson. Jasmine Pena had a hit, and an RBI and scored two runs.
In addition to her game-saving run, Blackledge totaled two more trips across homeplate. Single runs were from Castaneda, Beckerson, Tania Duran and Hannah Batcheller.
Stephanie Lopez stole a base when she reached first base and was on because of being hit by a pitch (HBP) as were Batcheller, Blackledge, Duran and Pena.
Next up for Center Point is a district game at Harper on Tuesday, March 8.
LADY PIRATES v LEAKEY – MARCH 1
R H E
CENTER POINT 2 6 0 0 0 1 x -- 9 6 7
LEAKEY 0 0 0 4 3 1 0 -- 8 6 2
WP: Castaneda Save: Blackedge
HR: Beckerson, Castaneda
Dbl: Castaneda (2)
SB: Lopez
HBP: Blackledge (2), Batcheller, Duran, Pena
