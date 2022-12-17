Pirates, Lady Pirates progressing in first-ever soccer season

Center Point High School soccer teams continued growing their legs through a series of scrimmages held before Christmas break and coaches for the Lady Pirates and Pirates indicate satisfaction at how things are developing.
“Our grit and determination is impressive,” said girls head coach Lovey Ortiz after the Lady Pirates hosted Georgetown Gateway at the Kerrville Soccer Complex on Thursday.
Center Point managed several shot efforts at goal, however the Lady Pirates were unable to net any points. The Gators nicked the Lady Pirates for eight goals.
“The fact that we’re getting shots is positive. Looking to put people into the right positions is something ongoing,” Ortiz said.
Briana Camacho and Cali Parks took shifts at goalie, and each managed one save apiece.
Faced off with Tivy JV
Tuesday, Dec. 13 the Lady Pirates were at HPMS, where they scrimmaged Tivy’s junjor varsity, leaving with the first-ever goals scored for the program.
Bianca Bustamante and Maria Diaz will have their names recorded for the history-making kicks.
“I saw a lot of positives on the field. Briana played the second half as a keeper and showed great promise at that position. The girls showed their mental toughness. We had three girls who played on the varsity basketball team and came over afterwards. One of those girls was not feeling well at all, but stuck it out. Mental toughness is what we’re striving for on this team,” said Ortiz.
In addition to Bustamante, Diaz, Camacho, and Parks, Center Point’s other roster players are Jocelin Casillas, Alexis Alba, Liliana Espinoza, Kahly Mendoza, Daphne Lopez, Andrea Arzola, Payton Montgomery, Sarah Flores, Jazmin Gonzalez, Elexis Vela, Taylor Loven, Marissa Lozano, Marlen Lopez, and Lucy Martinez.
Pirates at Hondo, Marble Falls
In Hondo on Friday, the Pirates put up the most goals of any of their actions when they went toe to toe with the Owls before being outscored 5-3.
Mauricio Gallegos had two of the goals and Saul Gonzalez made the other.
“It was the best performance we’ve had this season,” said head coach Anthony Peralta
The Pirates were in Marble Falls on Monday, Dec. 12, and doubled their previous outing’s goal production when the Mustangs outscored Center Point 7-2.
Francisco Liberto and Gallegos scored Center Point’s goals, doubling the team’s output from its previous matchup against Boerne Geneva.
Center Point matches are designated as scrimmages since UIL-formatted programs are not allowed to play regulation matches until January.
This season the Pirates and Lady Pirates are fielding the school’s first-ever soccer squads as independents and playing an “outlaw” schedule.
Next faceoffs have Center Point going against TAPPS member San Antonio St. Anthony on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Thursday, Dec. 29.
