One more instance of closure is up for athletes at Our Lady of the Hills over the next couple of weeks, after 2020 spring seasons went awry due to COVID-19 fears, that prompted both TAPPS and the UIL to cancel remaining contests.
In light of the situation, and minus the traditional in-person award ceremonies so often associated with end-of-school activities, events will be scaled back. However, they are not totally being forgotten.
OLH will livestream its academic and athletic awards honors on Thursday, May 7 from the school’s chapel, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
“It’s not ideal, but it is the best way we can do it,” said OLH Athletic Director Chris Ramirez.
OLH Principal Therese Schwarz, and Director of Academics Jeannie Hilsabeck will coordinate the event, along with Ramirez.
OLH’s Parent Volunteer Committee also worked with school officials to set things up.
“Normally we would have coaches come up before the audience, and present an overview of their respective seasons, but now I will read those on behalf of each coach,” Ramirez said.
