Tivy pounds Lehman

KYLE — Tivy’s Eric Tenery had a dream game that turned into a weekend nightmare for the Lehman Lobos when the Antlers kayoed the Kyle-based school, 15-2, to take a much needed District 26-5A road win Saturday.
Tenery went 4-for-4 with his bat, drove in five runs, scored one and limited Lehman to five hits in 6-1/3 innings of work on the mound. He managed two strikeouts among his victims.
Tivy’s Bailey Blaker came on for 1/3 of an inning in relief and forced a double play to end the game.
Tenery’s four hits were part of 16 tallied by the Antlers as Tivy completed a season sweep of the Lobos while improving to 4-7 in district play.
Cooper Duennenberg, Coleson Abel, Kale Lackey, Jack Patterson and Sam Letz all had two hits each for Tivy, and Travis White and Bridger Bushong posted one hit apiece.
Lackey drove in two runs, and White, Abel, Walker Grimes, Patterson, Letz and Adan Hernandez all added solo RBIs.
Grimes led Tivy in runs scored with four, Duennenberg crossed home three times, White and Abel each scored twice, and Lackey, Patterson and Fisher Roberts finished with one run apiece to match Tenery.
Saturday’s victory offered a nice rebound for the Antlers after Tivy suffered a pair of loop losses earlier in the week, including a 9-6 setback against San Antonio Veterans Memorial Friday at Antler Field that saw the visiting Patriots rally from an early 5-0 deficit.
Tivy pounded Patriot pitchers for eight hits and five runs through the first three innings and led 5-0 after the first and 5-3 after three.
Veterans Memorial scored only two earned runs but was aided by eight Antler errors, including two in the pivotal fifth inning when the Patriots took the lead with a five-run burst.
Abel helped his starting effort on the mound when he singled in the opening frame and scored off a two-run double by Grimes. White was already on base after being walked and crossed home plate in front of Abel.
Grimes moved to third on a hard-hit fielder’s choice by Tenery and came home on a double steal that had Lackey moving to second base. Lackey was on due to a free ride as well. Patterson singled in Lackey and scored from a single by Roberts to bring the score to 5-0 in an inning where 11 Antlers went to bat.
Veterans battled back to trail by that 5-3 deficit after three as the Patriots limited Tivy to two hits over the second and third innings.
In the fifth, Tivy’s two errors along with a passed ball contributed to a 7-5 lead for the Patriots before the Antlers registered their first out of the inning. One more run came across before the frame ended, but the damage was done. Veterans added a run in the sixth, and Tivy’s attempt at a comeback failed in the bottom of the seventh after getting back one run.
Abel had three of Tivy’s dozen hits and pitched a solid game by going three innings in which he struck out five, walked one and was charged with only two earned runs.
Patterson and Roberts both had two hits apiece, and Duennenberg, White, Grimes, Lackey and Bushong all rapped solo hits.
Grimes led Tivy in RBIs with two, and Patterson, Fisher Middleton and Roberts also drove in runs.
White, Abel, Grimes, Tenery, Lackey and Patterson all scored.
Letz came on in first relief of Abel and went one inning with two strikeouts. Roberts went the final three stanzas where he struck out three and walked two.
Earlier in the week, Tivy lost a narrow 2-1 decision to Alamo Heights Tuesday in San Antonio loop action. The Antlers had tied the game 1-1 in the top of the sixth before the Mules pushed across the winning run in the bottom of the same inning to secure the victory.
Lackey had two of Tivy’s four hits, and Abel and Hernandez lined the other two raps.
Roberts walked three times and was credited with the RBI that drove in White for the Antlers’ lone run.
Letz started at pitcher and lasted 3-2/3 innings with three hits allowed and one strikeout. Roberts relieved for two innings and struck out four, walked one and allowed three hits. Abel had one-third inning of work and struck out one.
The Antlers, 11-15 overall, are scheduled to host Seguin Tuesday before taking Friday off.
