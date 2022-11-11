Spikes open hoops season against Boerne North

Hal Peterson Middle School boys’ basketballers opened their seasons on the road Monday at Boerne North.
Spikes 8A
The Spikes 8A team managed points for seven different Spikes in its 54-29 loss.
Brandon Montoya led scorers with nine points.
Ethan Rendon had eight, three each were by Caleb Peschel, Tralex Dresser and Trevin Vergara, Caleb Ellison had two, and Gerardo Delgadillo added one.
Spikes 8B
Denton Taylor scored three points in the Spikes’ 26-9 loss.
Two points apiece came from Jose Garcia, Logan Spalding, and Xavier Almendarziz
Spikes 7A
Seven Spikes scored for the 7A team that whacked Boerne North 67-20 at HPMS’ home gym.
Kyrin Armelin poured in 32 points to lead all scorers and Kenyon Armelin had 18 to compliment his brother.
Josh Wheatfall managed eight points, Fransisco Ramos made three and two each were by Tony Montoya, Aden Baldwin and Darian Alvarado.
Spikes 7B
The HPMS 7B team dropped its home court matchup 27-20.
Four points apiece from Logan Kileen and Jonathan Tienda topped Spikes scoring.
Jonathan Anderson and Christian Benavides chipped in three each, and two points apiece were from Noah Macias, Jack Roberson, and Andres Olguin.
