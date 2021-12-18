Tivy Golf completes Fall season at Fair Oaks

FAIR OAKS – The Tivy boys’ golf team, and two Lady Antlers, finished the Fall season in a recent tournament at the Blackjack course at Fair Oaks, where the Antlers ‘Blue’ team came away with sixth place, and ‘Gold’ team was ninth.
There were 15 teams competing under less-than-ideal conditions, according to Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
“Blackjack is a more links style open course. It was very, very windy, and cold. The varsity group struggled at times to figure out that wind, and we made too many big numbers, but I'm glad we got to play in those conditions. It will be valuable down the road for us,” said Hale.
The ‘Blue’ team consisted of Lake Audrain, Phillip Apffell, Daniel Sieker, Devon Schneider and Isaac Huff.
Tivy Blue was behind San Antonio Antonian, Schertz John Paul-II, New Braunfels Canyon, San Antonio Clark and Boerne. Finishing behind ‘Blue’ were San Antonio O’Connor, Medina Valley, Tivy Gold, La Vernia, San Antonio Madison, San Antonio Harlan, San Antonio Brandeis, Converse Judson and Del Rio.
“I was happy for the second group. We had a couple of personal records from that group on a pretty tough day,” said coach Hale.
Teeing things up for ‘Gold” were Jack Maguire, Everett Hale, Clive McCullough, Grant Caraway and Will Richards.
Taylor Kubacak and Avery Freeman finished ninth, and 28th representing the girls as individuals.
“Our two girls played a course called live oak. It's more typical of country club golf. The course is tighter with more trees, sharper dog legs and more bunkers. Taylor and Avery played very well. They both played it blind, meaning that they had never seen the course before. Given that and the conditions I was very impressed with both of them,” said coach Hale.
Spring tournaments begin for the boys Monday, Feb. 7 at the NEISD Spring Classic at Canyon Springs in San Antonio. The girls start Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12 at Brackenridge Golf Course, also in San Antonio.
