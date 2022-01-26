Lady Antlers blank Lehman

The Lady Antlers second straight soccer win improved the teamto 2-1 in the early part of the District 26-5A race after they blanked Kyle Lehman 5-0 on Tuesday at Antler Stadium.
Carmela Garcia recorded a hat trick of three goals, and assisted on another during Tivy’s sixth overall win.
Kenzie Caraway and Hannah Aspinall booted the other goals in the match, where the Lady Antlers led 2-0 at halftime and did not let their foot off the gas after intermission. Tivy took a total of 12 shots.
“An aggressive style is what we want. Even in our losses we outshot the other teams. If we keep up pressure we will have good results,” said Tivy head coach Marty Garcia.
Carmela Garcia had her three shots, while two shots apiece were taken by Carolyn Bond, Caraway and Ashlee Zirkel. One shot each was attempted by Bianca Rodelo, Pilar Garcia and Zoe Pelton.
Ashley Cale, Pilar Garcia, Carmela Garcia, Pelton and Zirkel all assisted on scoring shots.
Taylor McCrory stayed in front of the net for three saves to preserve the shutout and help Tivy put its overall record at 6-4.
“If we continue to press hard and attack offensively, we can roll and continue heading in the right direction,” said Coach Garcia.
The Lady Antlers will be on the road Friday night, where they will face Seguin in continued loop play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.