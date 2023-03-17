MASON – Center Point’s small roster of track and field athletes produced big successes at the Puncher Relays held Wednesday, March 15, by winning four gold medals and bronze.
Distance sensation Taylor Vela left with three first places when he won the 3200, 800, and 1600.
Vela’s times were 10:22 for the eight-lap race, 2:06 in the half mile, and 4:44 turning the oval four times.
Toree Beckerson continued to dominate high jump where she topped all competitors with her effort of 5-0. Beckerson added fourth place in long jump, going 15-6 1/2.
Julia Whitworth pole vaulted 7-6 for third.
Center Point hosts its own Pirates Relays on Thursday.
