Peterson teams open hoops season

GIRLS BASKETBALL
HPMS 7A 30
Boerne North 11
Peterson 7A’s Leilah Rodriguez scored a game-high 10 points, and the Lady Spikes opened 2020-21 middle school hoops play with a 30-11 win over Boerne North.
Addie Kincaid and Syrie Nicolas netted eight points each for the Lady Spikes, and Yasmine Lara added four points.
HPMS 7B 20
Boerne North 7
Peterson 7B knocked off Boerne North 20-7 in more season-opening play behind a balanced scoring attack led by Madison Graces’ six-point showing.
HPMS 8A 26
Boerne North 14
Peterson 8A cruised to a season-opening 26-14 middle school hoops win over Boerne North behind a scoring effort paced by Kyra Wheatfall’s 12-point showing.
Emma Schumacher added six points to the Lady Spikes’ mix, Victoria Way chipped in four more, and Madellyn Fiedler and Livy Bernhard netted two points each.
HPMS 8B 41
Boerne North 31
Peterson 8B’s Allie Cahela and Myah Rivera hit double figures with 14 and 11-point showings, respectively, to power the Lady Spikes past Boerne North, 41-31, in season-opening play.
Katelyn Holland scored eight points for the Lady Spikes, Shaila Puebla contributed four, and Kacey Luzius and Kiersten Ortiz chipped in two points each.
BOYS BASKETBALL
HPMS 7A 46
Boerne North 20
Peterson 7A opened its 2020-21 middle school basketball season with a 46-20 rout of Boerne North.
No other details were reported.
Boerne North 24
HPMS 7B 22
Peterson 7B fell in overtime to Boerne North, 24-22, in more season-opening action.
No other details were reported.
HPMS 8A 24
Boerne North 21
Peterson 8A’s Cade Jones led all scorers with eight points, and the Spikes outlasted visiting Boerne North, 24-21, in season-opening middle school action at Spikes Arena.
Mason Houston and Jackson Way dropped in five points apiece for the Spikes, Darren Dominguez scored four, and Mikey Nelson chipped in two points.
HPMS 8B 43
Boerne North 7
Peterson 8B’s Peyton Bailey dropped in 13 points to lead the Spikes past Boerne North, 43-7, in more season-opening play at Spikes Arena.
