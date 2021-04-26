Tivy girls cap season against Dripping Springs

Tivy threw everything it had at District 26-5A champion Dripping Springs in Friday’s softball finale at Lady Antler Field and had the Lady Tigers up against the dugout wall before Dripping Springs used the long ball to bust things open in the top half of the sixth inning and escape with a 4-1 win.
Losers of just one league outing this spring, Dripping Springs held a tenuous 1-0 lead through the first five frames due to solid pitching and some stellar defensive play on Tivy’s part, which saw the Tigers’ leadoff batters fail to reach base in four of seven innings.
“Jordyn (Joy) pitched a heck of a game, and we showed up with some defense against a team that has been getting 10 to 15 runs against other teams in the district,” Tivy coach Megan Argones said. “It was fun to watch us put things together that we’ve worked on and battle hard.”
Joy lasted all seven innings and scattered nine hits while striking out five Tigers and walking just two. Dripping Springs stranded eight baserunners.
First blood was drawn by the Tigers in the opening frame when a walk was converted into a run with two outs after a passed ball, but Dripping Springs was set down in order in the second and stymied in the third and fourth innings despite getting runners on base with either no outs or only one out.
In the fifth, Dripping Springs strung together a single, sacrifice bunt and triple to gain a little more breathing room at 2-0, but it was not until the sixth when a two-run homer allowed for a slightly more exuberant outcry from the Tigers’ dugout.
Tivy answered Dripping Springs’ wall-clearer in the bottom of the sixth when Alyssa Rodriguez reached first after a dropped third strike and scored courtesy of Amelia Balser’s double, making the score 4-1.
Earlier potential Tivy rallies were snuffed out in the fourth and fifth innings following singles by Gabby Watts and Shayla Roth. Watts opened the fourth with a slap hit and stole second before being stranded after three consecutive fly outs. Roth’s rap came with one out.
Earlier in the week, Tivy couldn’t get a split with Boerne Champion as the Lady Chargers rolled to a 13-6 win in more district action Tuesday in Boerne.
Tivy fell behind early as Champion jumped out to a 7-0 edge after two innings, and despite coming back with two runs of its own in the third, adding one each in the fourth and fifth and another pair in the seventh, it wasn’t enough.
Balser notched three of Tivy’s seven hits, and Watts, Joy, Ragen Shafer and Roth chipped in one hit each. Balser, Watts, Joy and Shafer all put down doubles.
RBI leaders were Watts and Joy with two each, and Balser topped the Lady Antlers’ run scoring with two. Watts, Liana Lopez, Hailey Hernandez and Jaida Davis all added single runs.
Davis, along with Millie Howerton, managed to steal a base.
Balser struck out five in 2-1/3 innings and allowed nine hits. Joy also whiffed five and gave up three hits in 3-2/3 innings.
With last week’s action, Tivy capped district play at 2-14 and finished the 2021 season 5-19 overall in the final senior outings for Shafer, Lopez and Hannah Delgado.
