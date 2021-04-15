Hawks place second, Lady Hawks fourth at district track meet

SAN MARCOS — Our Lady of the Hills finished second for the boys division and fourth on the girls side at the TAPPS District 4-3A track and field meet held Monday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 14.
All field events, with exception of pole vault, and all races were hosted on the campus of San Marcos Academy (SMA) on Day 1, while the pole vault was held on Day 2 in New Braunfels because there is no vaulting facility at SMA.
The top two finishers in each event automatically qualified for the regional meet, while third and fourth placers wait to see if they might advance under TAPPS “wild card” system for the next two best finishers in any event regardless of district.
The Hawks boast five district champions among their regional qualifiers as Treves Hyde won the high jump with a leap of 5-feet, 10-inches and Matthew Romero took first in the 200-meter dash with a personal-record time of 23.64. Kolten Kitchens placed first in the pole vault at 12-0, and the Hawks’ 4x100M relay and 4x200M relay teams both earned gold medals with times of 46.16 and 1:38.1, respectively.
“Treves jumped a personal best, Matthew overcame mid-meet illness, and our relays were somewhat discombobulated because of injuries, but we pieced together a good enough effort to win those and that’s a credit to the kids,” OLH coach Billy Nabours said.
The 4x100M unit consisted of Davis Clifton, Kolten Kitchens, Romero and Alessio Wilson, and Julian Garza joined Clifton, Romero and Wilson for the longer race.
For the Lady Hawks, Lindan Chapman won the long jump with her two best jumps coming back-to-back in the finals. Her last jump was 15-1, which is also her second best effort of the year.
Chapman ran first leg of the winning 4x100M and 4x200M relays, with remaining legs consisting of Gracie Morris, Bri Alcorta and Avery Morris. The shorter run was timed at 55.13, and the 4x200M quartet clocked in at 1:59. Both times are second fastest for the group.
“We would have run our best in those relays, but we had one bad handoff in each one. We’ll work those out before regional,” Nabours said.
Talan Hyde is going to regionals in the 110M hurdles after his second-place run.
Chapman was third in high jump, Clifton likewise in the 400M dash, and the third-place 4x400M relay team of Clifton, Garza, Sam Ibarra and Wilson advanced as well under TAPPS “wild card” format, which allows third or fourth place finishers — regardless of district — to qualify.
Third place girls just missing wild card status were Gracie Morris in the 100M dash, Avery Morris in the 200M dash, and Fey Jung in the 800M run. Outside chances existed, but did not materialize, for Jung as well based on her fourth place finish in the 400M dash.
Michael Barraza in the 100M dash, Clifton in the 400M dash, Demetrios Lamdin in the 3200M run, and Julian Garza in the 300M hurdles took thirds but were also slightly outside the bubble.
Other fourth-place finishers that ended their seasons after coming up short to same position finishes with better times and distance in other districts were Kitchens in the 100M dash, Dalton Herndon in the 110M hurdles, and Cade Crawley in the shot and discus.
Just under any top four spots were Chapman going fifth in the 100M dash and Elena Romero fifth in the 400M dash. Boys contributing points in places fifth or sixth were Lambdin in the 800M run, Herndon in the high jump, and Stefan Sirianni in shot and discus.
TAPPS officials at the meet actually used the collegiate scoring system to validate the top eight individual finishers in an event, and under that format OLH received more points from Marcos Garza (800M and 1600M runs), Kitchens (200M dash), Sam Cummings (3200M run), Jung (200M dash) and Elena Romero (800M run).
Final point totals were Austin Hill Country Christian with 186, followed by OLH (152), New Braunfels Christian (133), San Antonio Castle Hills (87), Round Rock Christian (52), Austin Concordia (32) and Austin San Juan Diego (15) for boys efforts, while the girls finals showed Round Rock Christian with 170, followed by Austin Hill Country Christian (123), Castle Hills (95), OLH (90), New Braunfels Christian (72), San Juan Diego (48) and Austin Concordia (12).
The regional meet is set for Tuesday in Bastrop, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.