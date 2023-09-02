Tivy knocks off Davenport 28-10

If there were any doubts about Tivy’s two-quarterback system, the Antlers put them to rest Friday night.
Tivy senior Jaxson Kincaid passed for 260 yards and two touchdowns, and fellow signal caller Julian Rhodes threw for another 118 yards and one score and rushed for a second to lead the Antlers past Comal Davenport, 28-10, in non-district action at Antler Stadium.
“I’ve said all year long that we have two kids who can play,” Tivy coach David Jones said of his QB duo, who shredded Davenport for a combined 378 total yards through the air. “They’re both going to play and contribute, and we’re very fortunate to have both of them playing the way they did tonight.”
Tivy got a lot of help from an Antler defense that recorded five takeaways. Tivy’s Mikey Nelson, Nick Landrum and River Risinger all had fumble recoveries, and Andy Gierisch and Tate Fahey both picked off Davenport passes as the Antlers improved to 2-0 on the year.
“Our defense is tough,” Jones said. “People better be ready, because they can play.”
Davenport actually led early after opening the contest with a 5-play, 75-yard drive capped by Triston Hamlin’s 39-yard touchdown pass to Emmet Greiman and a Miles Mendez extra-point kick.
The Antlers answered two series later. Rhodes’ scrambling 29-yard TD run with 3:04 left in the first quarter, a series highlighted by key third and fourth-down Rhodes passes to Cade Jones, and Wiley Landrum’s first of four PAT kicks knotted the score at 7-7.
Mendez booted a 29-yard field goal at the 4:27 mark of the second quarter to put Davenport back in front 10-7, but that was the last time the Wolves would lead.
Kincaid drove Tivy 75 yards in 11 plays on the Antlers’ ensuing possession, including a big 42-yard completion to Carson Jones, before finding Stormy Rhodes open for a 6-yard scoring pass with just six seconds left until halftime. Landrum’s extra-point kick sent the Antlers into the break leading 14-10.
Nick Landrum’s fumble recovery midway through the third quarter set up Kincaid’s second TD throw, a 51-yarder to Guy Flores down the left sideline that saw Flores turn on the speed in gunning past several Davenport defenders.
Tivy put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter on a 58-yard scoring drive led by Julian Rhodes, who dialed in Stormy Rhodes for a 13-yard TD connection and a 28-10 lead with 7:46 left to play.
“Stormy and me aren’t blood brothers, but we are brothers,” Julian Rhodes said. “I automatically knew I was going to throw right to him, and I’m sure he had the same thought in his head.”
Kincaid finished the night 14-of-17 passing, and Julian Rhodes connected on 13 of 18 pass attempts while adding 57 rushing yards.
Flores led Tivy’s receivers with seven catches for 102 yards, Carson Jones hauled in four passes for 87 yards, and Stormy Rhodes totaled 62 yards and two scores on seven receptions.
Tivy returns to action next Friday against Highway 16 rival Fredericksburg in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Battlin’ Billies Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.