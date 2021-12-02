Lady Pirates fall to Comfort

The Lady Pirates dropped a 68-40 non-district basketball decision to Comfort on Tuesday at Center Point’s home court.
Kortney Carmouche scored a dozen points to lead Center Point ,while Toree Beckerson added 10 points toward the Lady Pirates' effort.
Bianca Bustamante and Jazmine Gonzalez both finished with eight points, while Jasmone Pena scored two.
Center Point travels to Llano on Friday.
CENTER POINT LADY PIRATES v COMFORT – NOV. 30
CENTER POINT 6 14 11 9 (40)
COMFORT 19 15 22 12 (68)
CP Kortney Carmouche 5-0-2-12, Toree Beckerson 0-2-4-10, Bianca Bustamante 1-2-0-8, Jazmone Gonzalez 1-2-0-8, Jasmine Pena 1-0-0-2,
COMFORT A. Rodriguez 1-4-0-14, Hernandez 2-1-2-9, Govea 1-2-0-8, Ceja 3-0-1-7, Feldman 2-1-1-8, Davis 4-0-0-8, M. Rodriguez 1-1-0-5, Doss 1-1-0-5, Alba 0-0-2-2, Haffner 1-0-0-2,
Halftime: Comfort 34, Center Point 20
3 Pointers: CP Beckerson (2), Bustamante (2), Gonzalez (2); Comfort A. Rodriguez (4), Govea (2), Doss (1), Feldman (1), M. Rodriguez (1)
FT’s: CP 24-6 (25-percent), Comfort 13-6 (46.1-percent)
