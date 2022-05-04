Lady Hawks place second at state tourney

WACO – Our Lady of the Hills’ girls golf team wrapped up its season as TAPPS Class 3A state runnerup when two rounds were completed in Waco on Monday and Tuesday.
Natalie Wagner, Elyse Houdeshell, Avery Morris and Brooks Burrows comprise the team which finished its two rounds with a team score of 887, shooting 439 on the first day of play before coming back with 448 on Day 2.
Wagner’s rounds were solid enough to also place her fourth among all players. Wagner carded 101 and 94 to total 195)
Houdeshell was seventh overall with 209 that was broken down between scores of 106 and 103.
Morris placed 10th when she shot 108 and 116 for 224.
Burrows came away with 259 on her scorecard, and her best day was Monday when she recorded 124.
Evan Houdeshell was OLH’s state qualifying boy, and finished eighth. He had rounds of 86 and 88. Evan Houdeshell’s 174 final was seven strokes out of a top five position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.