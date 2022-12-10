Hawks best showing comes up short

The OLH Hawks flew back from multiple double-digit deficits in the second half, eventually tying things with Austin Waldorf before falling to the Roadrunners 50-40 in a boys’ TAPPS District 5-2A basketball game Friday at Cailloux Gymnasium.
It was easily OLH’s best showing in its first six games in terms of highest point production, fewest points allowed, and a display of grittiness that should help the young team continue to grow and develop.
“I really appreciate the effort all across the board. Our defense was the best it’s been all season. We were very competitive. The biggest negative was free throws where we missed 11, and we lose by 10. Free throws were a difference,” said OLH head coach Brock Kenyon.
Jake Mein’s final charity make gave the Hawks (0-6, 0-2) their 40, and Mein ended the game with 28 that included eight freebies.
Mein, Ian Nieves, Francis Arredondo, and Hayden Juenke keyed OLH’s third quarter rally when the Hawks trailed by 10 on three occasions and 12 once. Arredondo’s three-pointer cut Waldorf’s lead to seven, 33-26. Juenke sank a pair of free throws which made the score 35-30, and Mein’s steal and layup at the buzzer brought the Hawks within four, 37-33, as the fourth quarter got underway. Nieves’ lone bucket began OLH’s 12-4 run with 3:01 left in the third.
Mein scored consecutive field goals within the first 1:30 of the fourth, the second one knotting the game 37-37. Faviel Rodelo kept OLH close at 41-38 when he sank a free throw, but when Rodelo fouled out with 4:27 remaining to play, OLH lost one of its peskiest defenders, and that is when the Roadrunners raced past OLH 9-2 down the stretch.
Rodelo made a couple of steals followed by assists to Mein in the second quarter that allowed the Hawks to be close as well at halftime, 22-19. Arredondo’s block by one Roadrunner shooter led to one of Rodelo’s thefts.
Earlier in the week, The Hawks were grounded 70-13 by Round Rock Concordia when OLH and Concordia tipped off their TAPPS 5-2A boys’ basketball schedule Tuesday in road game action.
Mein had nine points to lead OLH for the fifth time this season.
“We can't get anything to flow right, and allow that to overcome our athletic ability. We are at the drawing board to get at least something going,” Kenyon said.
“We’re still having a hard time feeling the game. We have to let the game come to us and keep on trying to improve and fix our skill sets through repetition after repetition after repetition,” Kenyon said.
OLH HAWKS v AUSTIN WALDORF ROADRUNNERS
Friday, Dec. 9
Waldorf 50, OLH 40
OLH -- 10 9 14 7 -- 40
Waldorf -- 13 9 14 13 -- 50
OLH – Jake Mein 10-0-8-28, Hayden Juenke 1-0-2-4, Francis Arredondo 0-1-0-3, Faviel Rodelo 1-0-0-3, Ian Nieves 1-0-0-2
Waldorf -- Carter 8-0-1-17, Key 5-0-7-17, Jones 3-0-1-7, Valdez 2-0-1-5, Tejuda 0-0-2-2, Yang 1-0-0-2
Halftime: Waldorf 22, OLH 19
Free Throws: OLH – 11 of 22 (50-percent); Waldorf – 12 of 19 (63.1-percent)
3-pointers: OLH – Arredondo (1)
