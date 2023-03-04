Pirates place fourth in Junction golf tourney

JUNCTION – Center Point Pirate golfers finished fourth as a team when they played the course in Junction at the Eagles Invitational held Monday, Feb. 27.
Jayden Segura was the best Pirate with his 18-hole score coming in at 94 atop the team’s four-player score of 403.
Jesse Segura was number two for Center Point, carding 102, followed by Derrick Dominguez at 103, Clayton Forster at 104 and Casey Vincent at 113.
The top four best scores count and the fifth is dropped.
Ozona was first, Junction second and Harper third.
