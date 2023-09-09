Lady Antlers open district with win over Canyon, extend win-streak to 10

NEW BRAUNFELS – Tivy's 'real volleyball' season began in fine fashion Friday when the Lady Antlers opened 26-5A play by taking down New Braunfels Canyon in four sets, 21-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-14.
"It was a great win to open up district play", said Tivy head coach Stephanie Coates.
The Lady Antlers 10th consecutive win raised Tivy's overall record to 19-8, and most importantly gives them a 1-0 leg up in the race to a district championship.
Taylor Kubacak was high in kills (18), Maddie Fiedler in assists (21), Leighton Hale in digs (21), Reelyn Andreas in blocks (3), and Kubacak and Stella Hendricks led aces (3).
After traveling to SA to face Wagner on Tuesday, Tivy makes it back to its homecourt Friday where the Lady Antlers host Comal Pieper on what will also be Parents’ Night.
LADY ANTLERS VOLLEYBALL BOXSCORE
V New Braunfels Canyon, Friday, Sep. 8
Tivy over New Braunfels Canyon 21-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-14
Stat Leaders for Tivy: Kills- Taylor Kubacak 18, Stella Hendricks 14, Karlyn Dyal 11, Reelyn Andreas, Judah Davis 4; Aces- Kubacak, Hendricks 3; Assists- Madellyn Fiedler 21, Kubacak 12, Dual 8, Leighton Hale 4, Andreas 3, Rylie Coates 1; Blocks- Andreas 3, Coates 1; Digs- Hale 21, Kubacak 19, Hendricks 12, Dyal 9, Maddie Fiedler, Andreas 8, Davis 2, Addie Kincaid 1
Tivy Record : 19-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.