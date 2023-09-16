Antlers blank Marble Falls

Tivy senior Nick Landrum picked the best way to celebrate his birthday Friday night and put an exclamation point on another stellar defensive showing by the Antlers.
Landrum’s 87-yard interception return for a touchdown on the final snap of the evening capped a 34-0 Tivy win over Marble Falls in non-district action at Antler Stadium – Tivy’s first shutout since a 49-0 blanking of Uvalde five games into the 2019 season.
The Antlers’ 34-point total matched Landrum’s jersey number and upped Tivy’s record to 4-0 heading into District 13-5A Division II play next week – the first time the Antlers have been unbeaten through four games since 2015.
“The defense played their hearts out,” said Landrum, who also had a fumble recovery on the night. “We play our hearts out every game, and our offense does too. None of this would be possible if we all weren’t working our butts off.”
Tivy’s defense, which recorded four turnovers against Marble Falls, has given up just 22 points so far this season, or an average of 5.5 points per outing.
“Our defense did a great job,” Tivy coach David Jones said. “We were flying around. I think we were a lot faster than what they expected us to be. We ran at the ball really well. It was an overall good performance by those guys.”
Defensive takeaways led to the Antlers’ first two scores. Tivy capitalized on senior Gavin Garcia’s fumble recovery early in the second quarter with a 65-yard drive capped by Julian Rhodes 26-yard touchdown pass to Stormy Rhodes. Wiley Landrum’s first of four extra-point kicks put Antlers ahead 7-0 with 6:23 left in the quarter.
Tivy added to that edge later in the quarter after junior River Risinger fell on another Marble Falls fumble. Julian Rhodes dialed in Stormy Rhodes for a 30-yard pass completion, and senior Aidan Varwig followed one play later with a 4-yard TD run up the middle. Wiley Landrum’s PAT sent the Antlers into the break leading 14-0.
Tivy opened the second half with a 75-yard scoring drive to take firm control of the night. Varwig and junior Domynik Vasquez did most of the damage, alternating carries before Vasquez bulled into the end zone from a yard out for a 21-0 lead at the 5:47 mark.
“The second half we opened up with a 15-play drive, took about seven or eight minutes off the clock,” Jones said. “That sort of set the tone for what we were going to do.”
Tivy’s final offensive score came on an 18-yard halfback pass from sophomore Guy Flores to Stormy Rhodes with 4:15 left in the fourth quarter.
Marble Falls mounted a late drive to the Antler 10-yard line in an effort to avoid the shutout, but Mustang quarterback Noah Luckie’s last-gasp pass on fourth-and-2 was tipped by Landrum and for a moment hung just on the tip of his fingers.
“It was bouncing around, and I wasn’t going to let it get away,” Landrum said. “I locked it in and got it, and I ran down the field with all my heart. I wasn’t worried about anybody catching me because I knew my teammates were behind me.”
Julian Rhodes finished the evening 7-of-10 through the air for 106 yards and a touchdown, and Varwig led Tivy’s rushing game with 17 carries for 63 yards and one score. Vasquez totaled 45 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Stormy Rhodes hauled in five passes for 82 yards and two TDs to lead the Antlers’ receiving corps, and Varwig had six catches for 32 yards.
Tivy will host Liberty Hill next Friday in both teams’ 13-5A Division II opener at Antler Stadium. Game time is 7 p.m.
