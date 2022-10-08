BOERNE – HPMS cross country teams competed in their final races at the Southwest Athletic Conference Meet held at Boerne Voss Middle School on Wednesday, finishing with a pair of second place team finishes, one third and a fourth in what served as the district meet for the Lady Spikes and Spikes.
Eight HPMS runners were awarded Top 10 status in their respective races.
Lady Spikes eighth grade
The Lady Spikes eighth grade team came in third with 61 points that trailed Boerne South (34), and Voss (59) while leading Boerne North (93), Wimberley (153), Fredericksburg (154), and Navarro (159).
Two Lady Spikes reached the top 10 when Danna Cisneros (5th, 13:42) and Lauren Holland (9th, 14:18) did so from out of 63 entries.
Audrey Nelson (12th, 14:30), Paulina Orta-Mejia (15th, 14:49), and Lauren Cummings (20th, 15:02) accounted for initial scoring. Hailey Harmon (24th, 25th, 15:24) and Lilylanna Gonzalez (27th, 28th, 15:41) were part of the team seven.
Addison Romack (30th, 15:52), Lilyana Shantz (31st, 15:55), Alexis Moore (35th, 16:07), Hailey Van Nostrand (39th, 16:13), Ella Shell (47th, 17:12), Madison Gorneault (60th, 20:20), and Riley McComb (61st, 20:51) completed the race day roster.
Lady Spikes seventh grade
The Lady Spikes seventh graders were paced by Hattie Gilbreath’s 10th place finish for two miles when she came in clocking 14:07.
Gilbreath helped the team score 80 points which was behind only Boerne South (30), and ahead of Voss (100), Boerne North (107), La Vernia (118), Fredericksburg (131), and Wimberley (160).
Team members available for scoring, and with their actual positions listed as well, were: Brady Cooksey (13th scoring, 16th actual, 14:22 time), Lyla Farhoudi (15th, 23rd, 14:49), Riley Harmes (17th, 25th, 15:08), Madison Clark (25th, 36th, 15:53), Riley Russ (26th, 37th, 15:55), and Layla Hawkins (34th, 43rd, 16:51).
Top five finishers count towards scoring with a maximum of seven runners allowed in case of ties.
Rounding out the team at district, and their places and times were: Walker Richards (46th, 16:54), Avril Garcia (55th, 17:44), Sloane Hendricks (61st, 18:08), and Alivia Huffman (72nd, 19:46).
The division was the largest in number of entries with 79 racers.
Spikes eighth grade
The Spikes eighth grade racers placed fourth with 106 points which beat out Wimberley (108), Voss (121), and Boerne North (134). Top three teams were Boerne South (28), Fredericksburg (95), and Navarro (99).
Top 10 Spikes covering two miles for their positions were Denton Taylor (8th, 12:47) and
Nathan Claudio (9th, 12:48).
There were 58 competitors in the division.
Also scoring for HPMS, along with their points position and actual finish were: Ethan Sleeper (28th, 15:51, 33rd, 14:54), Jose Galindo 30th, 35th, 14:58), Gerardo Delgadillo (31st, 36th, 14:59), Jayen Dequina (35th, 40th, 15:12), and Landon May (38th, 43rd, 15:48).
Fabian Guzman (44th, 15:51), Joshua Davis (48th, 16:11), Joel Chavez (52nd, 17:14), Wyatt Trainum (53rd, 17:29), and Edgar Vasquez (56th, 18:11) rounded out the team.
Spikes seventh grade
Medaling silver as a team was HPMS seventh grade boys with 56 points.
Boerne South won the title with 33 points, and behind HPMS were Fredericksburg (82), Navarro (105), Boerne North (122), Wimberley (140), and La Vernia (174).
A trio of Spikes finished in the top 10 of 55 runners.
Owen Bane (4th, 12:50), Matthew Anson (9th, 13:18), and Malakai Ayala (10th, 13:28) led the points parade.
Hudson Cowart (12th, 13:37), Braxton Simpson (21st, 23rd, 14:37.2), Jayden Bond (22nd, 24th, 14:37.4), and Trent Brundrett (33rd, 36th, 15:31) ran for remaining points as HPMS’ top seven.
Completing the district roster were Johnathan Anderson (40th, 15:46), Owen Olea (45th 17:10), Emerson Wheatley (47th, 17:48), Elijah Brown (49th, 18:53), and Hernan Gonzalez (52nd, 19:10).
"I am very proud of each of our teams, and all of our athletes! They have all been a tremendous pleasure to coach, and they have made this a very exciting and memorable season. I am very appreciative of their hard work, dedication and time they have all put forth for our program. These young men and women have continually given our school, their families and our community much to be proud about,” said head coach Chris Ramirez.
“Cross country is a difficult sport to be a part of, and most of their time and efforts go unnoticed, but I want them all to know that how much appreciate each one of them,” Ramirez said.
