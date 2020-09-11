Tivy fares well at Jacob Krebs Invitational in Harper

HARPER – Tivy cross country runners worked through unseasonable weather conditions, handled themselves fairly well against teams that were already meet-tested and had some solid competition against one another when they raced at the Jacob Krebs Invitational in Harper on Thursday.
Team scores were not kept, however medals were awarded to the top 25 finishers in each race. And when it came to hardware Tivy fared well as nine Lady Antlers garnered some bling, while 11 Antlers medaled.
Girls ran a two mile course and boys worked through three miles.
A total of eight Lady Antlers medaled from the Gold Team, and one from the Blue Team.
Hannah Aspinall (13:30), Ximena Tinajero (13:34), Kendyl Turner (13:46), Avery Freeman (13:59), and Mackenzie Caraway (14:05) finished 2-4-5-8-10, and ran for Gold.
Carolyn Bond (14:19), Alyssa Pena (14:21), and Leah Neal (14:29) were other Gold members medaling in positions 12-15-19, and Paige Davis (14:34) from the Blue Team was 20th.
Eight Golden Antlers, plus three from the Blue team medaled.
Luke Wrase (17:37), and Ethan Wrase (18:18) finished third and seventh, respectively for the Gold bunch, as the boys’ only top 10 racers.
Cesar Fierro (19:03), Aaron Barefoot (19:40), Josh Clayton (19:45), and Lawson Behrens (19:51) went 13-14-15-17 as Gold squad runners. Blue Teamer Axel Cisneros (19:57) managed 18th to hold off Gold runner Enrique Segura (20:01) who was 19th. Jonathan Barkley (20:05) of the Gold bunch was 21st, while Blue runners Jesus Sandoval (20:10), and Jesus Guzman (20:11) came in 24th and 25th to give Tivy its final medalists of the day.
Tivy raced 18 girls and the same number of boys in the meet, which was minus a true varsity and JV division due to UIL COVID-19 precautionary guidelines that are limiting the numbers of teams and amount of runners each team can have. Teams are capped at no more than 10 entrants, hence Tivy racing two different groups in a non-categorized division.
The Lady Antlers’ roster at Harper consisted of 16 girls that are either freshmen, sophomores, or juniors. The Antlers are junior dominant with seven from that class.
“There was no varsity if junior varsity, and for most of the teams we ran against, it was their third meet of the season,” said Tivy head coach Kevin Pope.
Fredericksburg, Llano, Blanco, Harper, and Medina were among the schools in attendance, but as sub-Class 5A schools they were allowed the traditional start time when compared to Tivy and Class 5A-6A programs which were not allowed to enter competition until the first full week of September.
“We obviously have a long way to go, but overall, I was pleased with the way we ran. It was quite a bit cooler compared to normal temperatures, and we did okay,” Pope said.
Ingram Tom Moore’s meet on Saturday, Sept. 19 will be Tivy’s next outing.
