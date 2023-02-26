Tivy tennis players take bronze

FREDERICKSBURG – Tivy tennis players loaded up on third place medals when they played in the Billie Invitational that was completed Saturday, Feb. 25
Braden Stehling and Ernest Alvarez Chedzoy represented boys’ doubles.
Carlee Wren and Carolina Alvarez Chedzoy took third for girls’ doubles.
Evan Salinas and Sara Bowers placed in mixed doubles.
“We came out slow in the semis, but then finished strong,” said Tivy head tennis coach Kirk Kniffen.
Tivy hosts its own tournament Friday, Mar. 3.
