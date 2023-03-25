Kubacak leads Lady Antlers to second place in F'burg

FREDERICKSBURG -- The Lady Antlers battled blustery conditions Wednesday, March 22, but fared well enough to finish second with an overall score of 342 at Lady Bird Golf Course which was the site for the Hill Country Championship Classic.
Taylor Kubacak's 76 was Tivy's low score, and tied for fourth out of 67 players.
Ellie Harris covered 18 holes in 81 strokes, Aby Hundsonpillar shot 92, Elyse Houdeshell 93, and Avery Freeman 95.
“Both Taylor and Ellie had a rough start and battled back very well. Aby, Avery and Elyse all fought, but just never quite figured out the quick greens or wind,” said Tivy head coach Wes Hale.
A team's best four scores count towards final tallies.
San Antonio Brandeis was the tournament titlist, taking in a score of 309.
After Tivy was San Antonio Cornerstone (349), Smithson Valley (356), Comal Pieper (359), New Braunfels (366), Schertz Clemens (377), Blanco (381), Boerne (396), Fredericksburg (429), Bandera (447), Medina Valley (456) and Comfort (473).
Smithson Valley and Pieper, like Tivy, are members of District 26-5A.
