Antler JV, frosh handle SA South San

Tivy sub-varsity teams earned wins Tuesday night against San Antonio South San at Antler Gym in early season play.
Junior Varsity
The Tivy junior varsity team won 51-45 over South San, logging their second win of the pre-district season.
Andrew Valenzuela’s 16 points paced seven players in the points against South San.
Mason Houston finished with nine, Jackson Way and Izaiah Vega had seven each, Maurice King made six, and Sam Ibarra had five.
Freshmen
Five Antler freshmen scored 10-plus points in Tivy’s 84-27 decision over South San.
Khaleb Ortiz and Anthony Montoya snagged 14 each. Jeremiah Wright and Collin Rose had 12 apiece. President Calamaco added 11.
