Lady Spikes split with Wimberley

Toughed-out wins and one three-sets loss marked the night for Hal Peterson Middle School volleyball teams when they faced Wimberley on Thursday.
Lady Spikes 8A
In Wimberley, the Lady Spikes A-team won in two sets 28-26, 27-25.
Top servers in terms of points were Abigail Smithson with eight; Brooke Bailey with seven; Brynn Lidiak and Savannah Dicicco with five each; Rylan Adams with three; and Lily Gonzalez and Charlotte Copeland with two apiece.
Smithson and Dicicco each aced three serves. Bailey and Lidiak aced twice.
Adams led ball kills with five. Jilian Stebbins added four kills. Smithson and Copeland made two kills apiece, while Dicicco pitched in one.
Bailey assisted nine times and Smithson assisted on three plays.
Blockers leading the way were Stebbins with four, with Bailey and Adams coming up with one each.
Lidiak had three digs and Lauren Holland had one.
The day before the match, Gonzalez and Holland helped the cross country team win a championship at KISD’s local meet.
Lady Spikes 8B
The HPMS B-team lost a hard-fought match in three sets 25-22, 20-25, 22-25.
Eight-point serving was provided by Danica Blaker and AJ McDonald. Antonella Brown and Eme Evans pointed five times apiece. Gracie Thomas went for four points. Karlynn Way and Rhiley Miller served three each, while two were by Emmery Davila.
Blaker included six aces from the line. Evans tossed up five aces. McDonald finished five. Brown added four. Thomas and Way recorded two aces each, while Miller had one
Digs totals had McDonald at four, Way and Davila with two apiece and Lyla Earl and Evans with one.
Stopping any Wimberley rallies were Evans and Miller each with three kills and Way with one.
Brown set up plays with a pair of assists and Way assisted once.
Evans and Thomas blocked one shot apiece.
Lady Spikes 7A
At Spikes Gym, the 7A-team won in two sets, 25-19, 25-9.
Kills were credited to Lani Kincaid (6), Brady Cooksey (3), Sloane Hendricks (2), Campbell Neal (1), and Hinley Imel (1).
Ace serving came from Cooksey (2), Brenna Davila (1), Kincaid (1), and Walker Richards (1).
Digs stats showed Cooksey, Richards and Riley Russ with four each, Davila, Merrick Land and Kincaid all with three, and Neal with two.
Cooksey, Russ and Hendricks are dual sporters who were part of HPMS’ division winning cross country team in their race at Tivy’s Antler River Run one day prior to taking to the court.
Lady Spikes 7B
Close sets in the Lady Spikes 7B match favored HPMS 26-24,25-22.
Payton Lewis, Sydney Harvey, Byntlee Vasquez had two kills for tops in that category.
Vasquez added six aces at the service line. Alivia Huffman had two, while Leah Peschel and McKenna Lackey provided one apiece.
Natalie Garcia and Taylor Sanchez had two digs each. Peschel contributed one.
Huffman is another dual-sporter who was part of the cross country team one day prior to playing indoors.
Fredericksburg is next up for the Lady Spikes on Thursday when eighth graders are at Spikes Gym and the seventh is in Fredericksburg.
