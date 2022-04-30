OLH advances golfers to state tournament

OLH qualified its girls’ team, plus an individual boy, to the TAPPS State Class 3A Golf Championships when all scores were tallied at the district tournament held Wednesday at Comanche Trace.
The Lady Hawks were second with 419 to finish second behind Tomball Rosehill’s 379. Providence (448) and San Antonio Keystone (454) were third and fourth followed by Austin Hill Country (460) and SA Lutheran North (521).
Natalie Wagner was low scorer for the Lady Hawks with an 89 for 18 holes.
Elyse Houdeshell shot 102, Avery Morris 113, and Brooke Burrows 115.
Evan Houdeshell made the most of his effort by placing first with an 82 which advanced him to state based on the top four individuals qualifying.
The state tourney is held Monday and Tuesday, May 2-3 in Waco.
