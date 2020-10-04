Clean sweeps

Another District 26-5A volleyball pelt was pinned to the wall when Tivy leapt over the Lobos from Kyle Lehman, 25-10, 25-13, 25-7, in loop play Friday at Antler Gym.
The win, Tivy’s third straight, upped the Lady Antlers’ early league record to 2-1 while improving to 6-3 overall.
Tivy senior Ally Scheidle figured in the latest positive by making 14 kills against the Lobos and acing seven serves, and Neva Henderson put up 20 assists for a number of Scheidle’s kills. Taylor Kubacak finished the night with nine digs.
Defensively, Kaylee Coffee impressed with two blocks.
Earlier in the week, the brooms were out as Tivy swept San Antonio Veterans Memorial at every level, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10, in more district action Tuesday in San Antonio.
Kills were evenly divided between Scheidle, Kubacak, Keirson Jalowy and Hailey Davis, all with seven each.
Assists leader was Scheidle with 17, and she added three aces from the serving line.
Tyler Elkins recorded 11 digs, and Davis and Coffee continued their blocking dominance with two apiece.
Tivy was scheduled to continue district play Tuesday in Seguin on Tuesday and will hosts Buda Johnson in a non-district bout Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
-----
In sub-varsity action last week, Tivy’s junior varsity earned a win over Lehman in three sets, 25-13, 18-25, 25-11, after axing seven aces, 17 kills and three blocks from its leaders.
Karlyn Dyal led the Lady Antlers with four aces and five kills, and Stella Hendricks, Allie Finch and Grace Copeland each notched four kills. Kinli Riney served three aces, and Toby Treiber recorded three blocks.
Earlier in the week, Tivy’s JV beat San Antonio Veterans Memorial, 25-23, 15-25, 25-16. No other details were available.
In freshman play, Tivy fell to Kyle Lehman 20-25, 25-19, 25-19, in District 26-5A home action Friday.
The Lady Antlers’ kill leaders included Millie Howerton and Kourtney Lutz with five apiece, followed by Hattie Ahrens with four and Kenley Tackett with three. Lauryn Rodgers was chief assister with 12, Aherns had 11, and Kourtney Lutz a good for 10 digs.
Earlier in the week, Tivy triumphed in two sets over San Antonio Veterans Memorial, 25-16, 25-12, in district road action Tuesday. No other details were available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.