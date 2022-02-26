Antlers back on track with wins over Lehman, SAVM

On a very windy Friday night, Tivy boys’ soccer blew back into District 26-5A contention when the Antlers scored 1-0 decision over Kyle Lehman before Tivy’s home faithful.
Christian Compean kicked in Tivy’s goal 30 minutes deep into the first half, assisted by Keke Segura.
Chris Tienda had seven saves, one of which came with less than 30 seconds remaining in the match when the Lobos were attempting to salvage at least a tie.
“This was a big win for us,” said Tivy head coach Reece Zunker. “We were in fifth place in the district and just jumped ahead of Lehman with the win. Ultimately though, we have to go one game at a time,” Zunker said.
The Antlers improved to 5-4-2 for district (9-6-3 overall), while Lehman went to 5-4-1 in district and fell behind Tivy in points that help determine the standings.
“We had our best week of practice coming into this match and responded really well. It’s fun to coach kids who battle. That’s why I love coaching at Tivy,” said Zunker. “We tracked thigs very well defensively, and positioned ourselves well. The last two matches have helped us gain back our confidence."
Concerning his sophomore goalie, Tienda, Zunker said he has grown as the season has continued.
“Chris is a kid that wants to do well. He often asks to stay after practice and watch more film to fix things in his game,” said Zunker.
Tivy will take its two-match win streak to Seguin on Tuesday and after Friday’s open date has matches remaining with Buda Johnson, New Braunfels Canyon, Boerne Champion, and Dripping Springs.
Earlier in the week, the Antlers’ soccer earned four goals in the second half and beat San antonio Veterans Memorial 4-1 to snap Tivy’s five-match winless streak in District 26-5A soccer Tuesday.
The Antlers evened their district record at 4-4-2, and stood 8-6-3 overnall.
Juan Cardenas, Will Robinson, Fern Manzano, and Keke Segura scored. Cardenas had two of Tivy’s four assists, and Este Gonzalez and Segura had the others. Saves numbered six for goalie Chris Tienda.
