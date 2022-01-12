Lady Antlers harness mules

A stubborn set of Mules from Alamo Heights were eventually whipped into the win column for the Lady Antlers when Tivy took a 58-28 decision Tuesday at home and recorded win number seven against two losses in District 26-5A action.
The Mules, winners of only one district contest, had Tivy tied three times and led once in the first quarter that ended 6-6.
In the second period, Tivy ripped off 26 points that harnessed the Mules with a 20-point deficit. Buckets from Riley Dill, Jaida Davis, Desiree Abrigo, Ashlee Zirkel and Emma Schumacher complimented an intense defensive effort.
Zirkel rained down a quartet of treys and finished with 20 points for Tivy. Dill put in 14 points for the Lady Antlers. Schumacher added eight. Davis and Abrigo chipped in four apiece, while Kyra Wheatfall and Reelyn Andreas also contributed two each in some substantial playing time due to the junior varsity game being cancelled.
Tivy forced turnovers twice on time when the Mules were called for 10 and five seconds, plus Dill and Abrigo took charges that resulted in fouls and well as turnovers by Alamo Heights. Abrigo took two of the team’s three charges.
“It had been a while since we took some charges and we plugged in a lot of different people in this game. Even with a lot of puzzle pieces, there was no let down on either end of the floor by our kids,” said Tivy head coach Christy Dill.
Tivy ran its overall mark to 17-10 with the victory
The Lady Antlers will host San Antonio Veterans Memorial on Friday at Antler Gym. Tip off is at 6:45 p.m..
LADY ANTLERS v ALAMO HEIGHTS – JAN 11
TIVY 6 26 16 10 (58)
ALAMO HEIGHTS 6 6 3 13 (28)
TIVY Ashlee Zirkel 4-4-0-20, Riley Dill 6-0-2-14, Schumacher 3-0-2-8, Jaida Davis 2-0-0-4, Solaya Gorham 2-0-0-4, Emma Desiree Abrigo 2-0-0-4, Kyra Wheatfall 1-0-0-2, Reelyn Andreas 0-0-2-2
ALAMO HEIGHTS Brown 2-1-1-8, Zadel 4-0-0-8, Andrews 2-0-0-4, Anderson 0-0-3-3, Giles 0-0-2-2, Baker 1-0-0-2, Gutuierrez 0-0-1-1
Halftime: Tivy 32, Alamo Heights 12
FT’s: Tivy 7-6 (85.7-percent); Alamo Heights 11-7 (63.6-percent)
3’s: Tivy Zirkel (4); Alamo Heights Brown (1)
(0) comments
