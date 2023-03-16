Pirates struggle against Junction

JUNCTION – The Junction Eagles defeated Center Point 22-7 Tuesday, March 14, which dropped the Pirates to 0-3 in the District 28-2A baseball race.
Center Point scored the game’s first two runs and led 2-0 until Junction rammed across 10 runs in its half of the second inning.
Derrick Dominguez, Jose Castaneda and Joseph Fuentes all had two hits apiece among Center Point’s seven total. Castaneda doubled. Leighton Johnson managed the other.
Castaneda also led the Pirates with two runs scored, and one apiece happened for Dominguez, Clayton Forster, Joseph Fuentes, Houston Fuentes, and Chase Foley.
Along with Johnson, Casey Vincent knocked in an RBI.
Forster was the pitcher of record, allowing seven hits in one and one third innings.
CENTER POINT PIRATES v JUNCTION
Tuesday, March 14
R H E
CENTER POINT – 2 0 0 4 1 x x -- 7 7 14
JUNCTION -- 0 10 5 7 x x x -- 22 20 0
DBL: Jose Castaneda
HBP: Chase Foley, Houston Fuentes
SB: Castaneda (2), Derrick Dominguez (2)
LP: Clayton Forster (1 1/3 innings, 6 walks)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.