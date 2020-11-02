Tivy sweeps Seguin

Tivy breezed past Seguin in three sets, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17, Friday at Antler Gym to maintain its firm hold on fourth place in the District 26-5A volleyball race and move within one win of securing a fourth straight playoff berth.
“We’re glad to get the win and are we’re just trying to get as balanced as we can to get more things to open up,” Tivy coach Stephanie Coates said. “From the first time we played Seguin we improved in serve receive and did better from the serving line, and that allowed us to maintain ball control, which allowed us then to control things for our middle blockers.”
Control is something Tivy had from the get-go, based on the Matadors holding leads only twice, both times at 1-0 in Set 1 and Set 3. There were a couple of ties, but the Lady Antlers held advantage the remainder of sets.
After Seguin crept within 12-10 in the first set, Ally Scheidle put down a kill that started Tivy rolling ahead to eventually lead 17-10. Scheidle wound up with 13 kills to lead her teammates.
In the second set, Seguin scrapped its way to trail only 16-13 before hot-serving Tyler Elkins stepped up and finished out the set with nine consecutive points. Elkins was team co-leader in aces with three.
Hailey Davis picked up both of her two blocks in third-set action and helped Kindal Brown’s service effort that took Tivy from up 9-4 to ahead 18-4.
Kierson Jalowy ended the match with a putback, pushing Tivy to 12-6 overall and 8-4 in district play. Jalowy also was big in digs with 15, and Neva Henderson once again set the table in a big way with 26 assists.
“We have to keep winning just to keep our fourth place standing, and if we can pull off a win over New Braunfels Canyon or Dripping Springs we have a chance to move up to third,” Coates said.
“We have some big matches coming up,” Coates said.
Earlier in the week, Tivy cruised to a three-set win over Kyle Lehman, 26-24, 25-15, 25-21, in more district action Tuesday in Kyle.
Scheidle fired 20 kills against the Lady Lobos, Henderson assisted 21 times, Elkins served four aces, Jalowy made 17 digs and Davis recorded three blocks.
The Lady Antlers had a district open date on Tuesday and will travel to Buda Friday to take on Johnson High School in more loop action.
-----
In junior varsity action last week, Tivy fell to District 26-5A host Kyle Lehman on Tuesday, 25-15, 25-18. Emma Miller recorded six kills. Stella Hendricks added four, and Toby Treiber pitched in three kills.
The Lady Antlers rebounded Friday with a 24-26, 25-17, 25-14 comeback win over Seguin in more loop action at Antler Gym.
Alexis Burrows capped the match with four aces and seven assists, Karlyn Dyal added five kills and six assists, Miller kayoed seven kills, and Grace Copeland managed four kills.
In freshman play, Tivy rallied last Tuesday to top Kyle Lehman, 25-17, 23-25, 25-20, in District 26-5A action in Kyle. Millie Howerton rapped 11 kills, Kenley Tackett had a solid all-around performance with six kills, three aces and six digs, and Lauryn Rodgers served five aces and recorded five digs and six assists. Hattie Ahrens was credited with two kills, two aces and six assists.
The Lady Antlers continued their winning ways Friday, topping Seguin 25-16, 25-15 in more district action at Antler Gym.
Ahrens chalked up three kills, an ace and four assists on the night, Ellie Harper totalled three kills and four digs, and Cameron Sibert served four aces and added six digs.
