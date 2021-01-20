Tivy soccer teams fall to Alamo Heights

Tivy opened its District 26-5A campaign with a tough 4-1 loss to Alamo Heights Tuesday at Antler Stadium.
Estaban Gonzalez scored the Antlers’ lone goal on a Peyton Maloney assist.
Goalie Josh Shantz recorded five saves in the net.
“We had a great first half and they outpaced us in the second half,” Tivy coach Reece Zunker said.
The Antlers (2-2-2, 0-1) travel to San Antonio Friday to take on Veterans Memorial in a 7 p.m. contest.
-----
In girls soccer action, Tivy suffered just its second loss of the season, but unfortunately it came in District 26-5A opening play against Alamo Heights, 3-0, Tuesday in San Antonio.
“We played well, but Alamo Heights is also very talented,” Tivy coach Shannon Coronado said.
Tivy (7-2-1, 0-1) managed only three shots on goal, while Megan Urbina did an admirable job in the net for the Lady Antlers with 12 saves.
Tivy continues loop play Friday at home against San Antonio Veterans Memorial. Game time is 7:15 p.m.
