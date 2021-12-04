Antlers skid in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS – Tivy’s Antler basketball team closed out a rough week in San Marcos on Friday when they were bitten by the Rattlers 70-38 in non-district action.
It was a cold-shooting night from the field for Tivy, evidenced by the fact the Antlers sank more free throws (13) than field goals (11).
Jaden Frausto and Quentin Vega had been averaging 28.6 points per game between them, but totaled just 20 together versus the Rattlers. Frausto had 16 of those markers to lead Tivy. Vega was held to four.
Jake Layton scored six points. Mason Carlile added five Cade Braaten finished with three, while two each came from Mekhi Frzaier and Robert Jackson.
Tivy went to 5-4 with the loss before beginning District 26-5A games on Tuesday at home against Kyle Lehman.
Kerrville’s own tournament is slated to start Friday at 9 a.m. when Tivy faces San Antonio Lanier.
Other teams in the tournament are San Antonio-based schools Southside, Johnson, Memorial, Veterans Memorial and McCollum as well as Boerne and Uvalde.
The tourney concludes Saturday.
Sub-varsity
Tivy's junior varsity team fell 68-61 to San Marcos.
Jaxson Kincaid went for 30 points to lead Tivy.
Nine points each were from Brandon Ramirez and Brian Pescador. Braylon Ayala recorded seven points. Tyler Cory finished with four, while Gunnar Abel scored two.
Freshmen
In the freshmen game, Tivy was stopped 52-36.
Main scoring came from Layton Edmonds, Cade Jones, Maurice King and Aidan Landrum, who each posted six points.
TIVY ANTLERS v SAN MARCOS – DEC. 3
TIVY 16 8 7 7 (38)
SAN MARCOS 22 16 17 15 (70)
TIVY Quentin Jaden Frausto 2-2-6-16, Jake Layton 3-0-0-6, Mason Carlile 1-1-0-5, Quentin Vega 2-0-0-4, Cade Braaten 0-0-3-3, Robert Jackson 0-0-2-2, Mekhi Frazier 0-0-2-2
SAN MARCOS Mark Presley 8-1-4-23, Jaidyn Brown 4-2-1-15, Kaden Gumby 4-0-2-10, Maters Perkins 4-0-0-8, Abel Trevino 0-2-0-6, Caleb Williams 0-1-2-5, Cash Good 0-1-0-3
Halftime: San Marcos 38, Tivy 24
3 Pointers: TIVY Frausto (2), Carlile (1); SAN MARCOS Brown (2), Trevino (2), Presley (1), Good (1), Williams (1)
FT’s: TIVY 19-13 (68.4-percent), SAN MARCOS 14-9 (64.2-percent)
