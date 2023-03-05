Antlers go 4-1 at Liberty Hill Tournament, down San Marcos

LIBERTY HILL – Tivy won its final two games at the Liberty Hill Baseball Tournament on Saturday, giving the Antlers a 4-1 record at the event and momentum as they prepare to host their own tournament.
Beating home team Liberty Hill 4-1 and Fort Worth Country Day (FWCD) 7-2 put the Antlers at 6-5-1 on the season.
In Saturday’s final game against the Panthers, Tivy received a masterful pitching job by starter Noah Zastrow, who rattled off nine hits and committed no errors.
Zastrow threw four innings of no-hit ball, striking out four and walking only one. Jayden Harrington had the save in three innings of work, allowing one earned run, two hits and striking out one Panther.
Eric Tenery doubled for one of his three hits and batted in two RBIs. Hayden Kneese had two hits, while Aiden Cline, Stormy Rhodes, Tanner Beck, and Adan Hernandez were good for one hit each.
Cline batted across a pair of runs, and scored two.
Prior to skinning the Panthers, Tivy grounded the Falcons from FWCD when the Antlers built a 5-1 lead through three innings.
Tivy’s five hits were divided between one each from Kale Lackey, Beck, Harrington, Hernandez, and Guy Flores. Lackey homered, and Beck and Flores doubled.
RBI were split with one apiece by Lackey, Tenery, Kneese, Beck, and Hernandez. Lackey scored twice.
Kneese was the winning pitcher in one-third inning of relief, after Hernandez started and lasted six and two-thirds.
Tivy’s Antler Baseball Tournament will take place Thursday through Saturday. It is the final slate of non-district games for the Antlers who begin 26-5A action Tuesday, March 14 against Smithson Valley.
Day 1, Day 2
Tivy started off well by winning two of its first three games.
On Friday, the Antlers collared the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs 9-2 when Kale Lackey powered up at the plate with four hits that brought across two runs, and Lackey also scored three times.
Cline had three RBI, while Flores was second in hits behind Lackey when Flores racked up three of Tivy’s 12 base raps.
Beck was the winning pitcher, throwing 36 strikes out of 54 total pitches. Beck struckout two, and walked two. Tivy’s defense committed no errors.
The win over Cove came after a tough 2-0 loss to Temple on Thursday, March 3.
Tivy’s five hits against the Wildcats were spearheaded with two from Eric Tenery.
Rhodes scattered five hits across six innings, whiffed two, and walked two while allowing one earned run.
Wimberley was Tivy’s first victim, falling to the Antlers 7-5 in the tourney opener.
Kneese led Tivy with two hits, Cline had two RBI,and Tenery scored four runs.
Harrington picked up the win in relief of Cline, and struckout two in two and one-third innings. Cline went two and two-thirds, where he struckout four Texans, walked three and was charged for three eared runs.
Earlier in the week, Tivy beat San Marcos 4-1 Tuesday, Feb. 28 behind a three-hit performance from Tenery at the plate, and Tenery's pitching that limited the Rattlers to only two hits.
Tenery's connections included a homer and triple as he accounted for three RBI, and scored twice.
On the mound, Tenery struckout eight Rattlers while walking three in five and one-third innings. Kneese got a save in relief where he struckout two batters. As a base runner, Kneese stole two bags.
Kneese added two hits, and scored a run. One hit each rolled off the bats of Cline, Lackey, Beck, and Hernandez. Cline also had an RBI, and Lackey scored. Hernandez' hit was a double.
TIVY ANTLERS v LIBERTY HILL
Liberty Hill Tournament
Saturday, March 4
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 -- 4 9 0
LIBERTY HILL -- 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 -- 1 2 2
DBL: Tanner Beck, Eric Tenery
WP: Noah Zastrow (4 innings, 0 hits, 4 K’s, 1 walk)
SAVE: Jayden Harrington
TIVY ANTLERS v FT. WORTH COUNTRY DAY
Liberty Hill Tournament
Saturday, March 4
R H E
TIVY – 1 1 3 0 0 2 x -- 7 5 2
FWCD -- 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 -- 2 6 3
HR: Lackey
DBL: Beck, Guy Flores
SB: Lackey, Flores
WP: Kneese (1/3 inning)
TIVY ANTLERS v COPPERAS COVE
Liberty Hill Tournament
Friday, March 3
R H E
TIVY – 1 3 4 1 0 x x -- 9 2 0
COPPERAS COVE -- 0 0 0 2 0 x x -- 2 6 3
DBL: Kale Lackey (2), Aiden Cline
WP: Tanner Beck (5 innings, 2 K’s, 1 walk)
TIVY ANTLERS v TEMPLE
Liberty Hill Tournament
Thursday, March 2
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 0 0 0 0 x -- 0 5 1
TEMPLE -- 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 -- 2 5 1
DBL: Tenery
LP: Stormy Rhodes (6 innings, 5 hits, 2 K’s, 2 walks)
TIVY ANTLERS v WIMBERLEY
Liberty Hill Tournament
Thursday, March 2
R H E
TIVY – 2 1 1 3 0 x x -- 7 7 2
WIMBERLEY -- 1 1 3 0 0 x x -- 5 6 1
HR: Tenery
DBL: Lackey
SB: Adan Hernandez, Hayden Kneese
WP: Jayden Harrington in relief (2 1/3 innings, 2 K’s, 1 walk)
TIVY ANTLERS v SAN MARCOS
Tuesday, Feb. 28
R H E
TIVY – 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 -- 4 9 0
SAN MARCOS -- 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 -- 1 2 0
HR: Tenery
TRIPLE: Tenery
DBL: Hernandez
SB: Kneese (2), Rhodes
WP: Tenery (5 1/3 innings, 2 hits, 8 K’s, 3 walks)
SAVE: Kneese
