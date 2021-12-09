Antlers 'bomb' Lehman 76-20

Tivy's bombers went all out in blitzing Lehman 76-20 to open the Antlers District 26-5A basketball campaign Tuesday before the home crowd.
The Antlers ripped the nets for a dozen three-pointers, including six in the first quarter and received point contributions from every member of the roster as the Antlers raised their overall record to 6-4.
"It's always good to win your first district game," said Tivy head coach Joe Davis.
Quentin Vega rang up Tivy's first trey of the game less than two minutes deep in the first period, and before the quarter closed, Jaden Frausto and Mason Carlile also threw down from outside the arc.
Vega, Jake Layton and Cade Braaten added close range field goals, which translated to Tivy's 24-3 lead when the second quarter began.
Fausto cooked up a "baker’s dozen" when it came to points with 13. Vega and Carlile registered 12 points each and Layton finished with 11. Hudson Freedle added eight points. Mekhi Frazier and Braaten pitched in five apiece. Robert Jackson added four, while Seth Hendricks, Luke Johnston and Clayton Folletti each scored two.
"Playing good team basketball, sharing the ball, maintaining our discipline and being true to who we are is what we're about," said Davis.
ANTLERS v KYLE LEHMAN – DEC. 7
TIVY 23 18 17 18 (76)
LEHMAN 3 11 1 5 (20)
TIVY Jaden Frausto 2-3-0-13, Quentin Vega 2-2-2-12, Mason Carlile 1-3-1-12, Layton 3-1-2-11, Hudson Freedle 1-2-0-8, Mekhi Frazier 0-1-2-5, Cade Braaten 2-0-1-5, Robert Jackson 2-0-0-4, Luke Johnston 0-0-2-2, Seth Hendricks 1-0-0-2, Clayton Folletti 1-0-0-2,
LEHMAN Melgarejo 1-0-4-6, Guzman 2-0-1-5, Delgado 2-0-1-5, Long 1-0-0-2, Wallace 1-0-0-2
Halftime: TIVY 41, LEHMAN 14
3 Pointers: TIVY Frausto (3), Carlile (3), Freedle (2), Vega (2), Frazier (1), Layton (1)
FT’s: TIVY 16-10 (62.5-percent), LEHMAN 15- (40-percent)
