Bustamante posts personal bests at regional powerlifting meet, Lady Pirates wait details on state meet

BISHOP – Center Point High School’s Sammy Bustamante advanced to the regional powerlifting meet in 12th place, but using three personal bests he left in seventh place after competition was completed on Thursdays in Bishop.
Bustamante squatted 435 pounds, benched 235, and had a dead lift of 430. Qualifiers had to finish in the top four to move on to the state meet, which is in limbo at this time due to coronavirus concerns.
"We’re really proud of Sammy, and pleased with the huge increase in participation on the boys side this season. We will miss seniors Abel Bustamante and Bryan Arreola....but we are excited for next season,” said coach Mario Laque.
Not as excited, however, are the Lady Pirates who have learned the girls state meet has officially been postponed until further notice.
“We will continue to prepare for the meet until we are told otherwise. Our motto has always been ‘only worry about things you can control’, and we are always in control of our attitude, and work ethic,” said Laque. “We will see how things play out. The girls are obviously disappointed. We have no control over this. Sports parallel life, and can be very unfair at times. We will stay the course,” said Laque.
The girls state meet was slated for Friday, March 20 in Waco and boys on Saturday, March 21 in Abilene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.