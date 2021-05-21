Harrel, Meek grab bronze medals

SAN ANTONIO — Tivy’s doubles tandem of Lexi Harrel and Shayna Meek had their stellar season run finally stopped in the semifinals of the UIL Class 5A state tennis tournament Thursday when they dropped a second round match to Dallas Highland Park in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.
“Highland Park was a really consistent team, and we made a few more errors than normal,” Tivy coach Kirk Kniffen said.
Harrel and Meek advanced to the semis after defeating Abilene Wylie, 7-6, 6-4, in an earlier match on the courts at Northside ISD’s complex, which served as the site of this year’s 5A state play.
“The girls started out real strong against Wylie like they’ve done most of the season. We led 3-0 in the first set,” Kniffen said.
By reaching the semifinals, Harrel and Meek brought home bronze medals.
“Lexi and Shayna gave great effort throughout the season, and whenever you win or lose the last match of the year it’s emotional for everybody,” Kniffen said.
Harrel is graduating this spring, while Meek will return for her senior year in the fall.
